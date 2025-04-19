XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 101,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $6,737,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

