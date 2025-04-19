Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 5,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,950. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Photronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Photronics stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

About Photronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 376,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

