Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 5,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,950. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Photronics Stock Down 0.6 %
Photronics stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Photronics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.