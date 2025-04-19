Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.12, but opened at $75.26. Global Payments shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 2,945,466 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,695,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.