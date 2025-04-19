Farringdon Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,339 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after buying an additional 488,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

