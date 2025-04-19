Farringdon Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $174.08 and a one year high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

