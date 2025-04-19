Farringdon Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,828,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Elevance Health by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $424.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.41.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

