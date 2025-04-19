Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $284.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $233.28 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $956,195.85. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,971,540. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

