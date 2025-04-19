Zacks Investment Management Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

GNTY stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $445.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

