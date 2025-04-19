Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $153.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average of $189.01. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.