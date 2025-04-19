17,152 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Acquired by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 274,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

VRDN stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

