Farringdon Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $266,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,903.78. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NBIX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

