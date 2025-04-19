Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $59.55 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $108.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.