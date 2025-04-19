Zacks Investment Management Sells 16,163 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

