iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,081 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

