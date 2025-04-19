Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $57.38 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

