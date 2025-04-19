Farringdon Capital Ltd. Invests $372,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 285.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 126,573 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
