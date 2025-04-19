6,739 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $53,114,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $14,077,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 238,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,909,000 after buying an additional 188,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

