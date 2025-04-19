Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,020,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 547,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $218.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.41. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.23.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

