Zacks Investment Management Sells 26,917 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWN. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 524,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 180,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,641,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter.

EWN opened at $46.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

