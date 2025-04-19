Morgan Stanley Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $144.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.6 %

NET stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $3,087,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at $20,824,263.60. This trade represents a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $3,739,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,566.90. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,389 shares of company stock worth $74,559,343. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after buying an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

