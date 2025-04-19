Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,790.0 days.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Grand City Properties stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

