JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $140.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.27. Nucor has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $193.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

