ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $881.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $960.00 to $881.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.17.

NYSE:NOW opened at $772.18 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $852.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $969.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

