HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $659.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $898.00 to $659.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $538.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,989.35, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,757. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,065,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

