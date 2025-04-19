Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Expands By 71.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,307,400 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 3,102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,634.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAMXF. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BAMXF

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

BAMXF stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.