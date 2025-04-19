The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $257.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $96,553.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,794,447.16. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,819 shares of company stock worth $2,127,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after acquiring an additional 860,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.