Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Grows By 75.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Trading Down 2.1 %
JROOF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jericho Energy Ventures
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.