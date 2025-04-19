Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Grows By 75.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Trading Down 2.1 %

JROOF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

