China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Further Reading

