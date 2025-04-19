Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the March 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 163.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Shares of PROP stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.03. Prairie Operating has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

