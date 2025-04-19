Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 79,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $138.21 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.