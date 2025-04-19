United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,021,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VPU stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $139.86 and a twelve month high of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

