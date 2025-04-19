Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

