United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 17 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $167,165,496. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,336.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,322.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.