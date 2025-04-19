Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCB. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $8,675,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $3,050,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $24.74 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

