iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 867.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $26.02 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $707.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

