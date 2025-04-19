United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21,542 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of IBDU opened at $22.99 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

