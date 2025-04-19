SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 187.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

