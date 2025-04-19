United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

