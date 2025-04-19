Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

