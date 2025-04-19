Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 94,685 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,685 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Arko were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arko by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 98.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 85,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arko by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arko by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Arko Stock Up 3.0 %

ARKO stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

