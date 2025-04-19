United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.