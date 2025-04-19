United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $140.99 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

