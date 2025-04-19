Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pool worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Pool by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $306.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.54. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.33.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

