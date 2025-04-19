iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

