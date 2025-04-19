Mariner LLC Sells 17,197 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

GPC stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $163.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

