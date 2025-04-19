Barclays PLC Purchases 151,284 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 151,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.66% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,939 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 17,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Glj Research decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

