Barclays PLC Has $30.02 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $219.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

