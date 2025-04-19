Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 2.92% of Delek US worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Delek US by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Delek US Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $804.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

