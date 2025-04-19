Mariner LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,194,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $418,692,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,284,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,444,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180.48. This trade represents a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

