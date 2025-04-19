Barclays PLC Sells 13,570 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $26,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $146.80 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.